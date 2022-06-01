2022 June 1 11:12

Russian Railways' network loading fell by 2.1% in 5M’2022

Image source: Russian Railways the results fell by 5.6%

In January-May 2022, the network of Russian Railways loaded 514.9 million tonnes of cargo, down 2.1%, year-on-year, the Company’s press center says. In the reporting period, Russian Railways carried 149.3 million tonnes of coal (-3.7%, year-on-year); 4.4 million tonnes of coke (-6.2%); 89.5 million tonnes of crude oil and oil products (-0.4%); 48.8 million tonnes of iron and manganese ore (-1.4%); 29.8 million tonnes of ferrous metal (+3.2%); 5.7 million tonnes of ferrous metal scrap (-9.7%); 25.6 million tonnes of chemical and mineral fertilizers (-6.4%); 9.2 million tonnes of cement (-1.1%); 15 million tonnes of timber (-16.4%); 9.2 million tonnes of grain (-16%); 50 million tonnes of construction cargo (+1.3%); 7.6 million tonnes of nonferrous and sulfuric ores (-7.8%); 10.1 million tonnes of chemicals and soda (-0.6%); 13.5 million tonnes of industrial feedstock and moulded materials (-1.1%); 47.1 million tonnes of other cargoes including containerized cargo (+5.9%).

From the beginning of 2022 freight turnover rose by 2% to 1,109.9 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run rose by 1.2% to 1,391 billion ton-km.

In May, loading totaled 104.6 million tonnes, 5.6% less, year-on-year.

Freight turnover in May fell by 0.4% to 226.8 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run fell by 1.1% to 283.3 billion ton-km.