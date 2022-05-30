2022 May 30 14:46

Israel to launch fourth natural gas exploration amid global energy crisis - Jerusalem Post

Israel will begin the process of launching a fourth exploration for natural gas in its territorial waters, Energy Minister Karin Elharrar said on Monday, according to Jerusalem Post. The decision came due to the growing need for gas in Europe as it attempts to curb its dependence on Russia's natural gas, as part of sanctions slapped on Moscow by the West.

The decision came despite Elharrar's plan to halt all searches for natural gases during 2022 in order to focus on renewable energies, which she announced on December 15.

"The State of Israel is pitching in and helping Europe diversify its energy sources," she said at a press conference on Monday. "The global energy crisis provides an opportunity for the State of Israel to export natural gas, along with the honest and real concern for what is going on in Europe.

Israel has begun to hold talks with international partners, especially in Europe, the US and Egypt, in order to understand their strategy in handling the crisis.