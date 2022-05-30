2022 May 30 12:11

Nordic Engineering completes concept design of multifunctional tug NE034

Image source: Nordic Engineering

Nordic Engineering has completed the first phase of designing a multifunctional tug of Arc 4 ice class. The tug of NE034 design is intended for operation in the port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, says the company.

According to the statement, Kamchatka Territory’s Ministry of Transport and Road Engineering and Nordic Engineering JSC have succeeded in a joint work on a concept design for a multifunctional tug of Arc 4 ice class, Project NE034.

The design meets the requirements of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping and intended for insuring safe mooring of ships, providing assistance to ships of 201-220 meters in length, conducting towing and canting operations, firefighting, supply and oil spill response operations, hydraulic engineering and other works. Two ships of this design are planned for the construction.

Key particulars of the ship: length — 29 m; width — 10 m; draft – 2.3 m; displacement — about 500 t; crew — 8; endurance — at least 6 days; cruising range – at least 2,000 miles; speed — at least 11 knots; class notation - КM⍟Arc4 (hull; machinery) R1 AUT3 FF3WS Tug.

Nordic Engineering is one of the leaders in development of ship modernization designs. Over the recent two years the company has completed 6 concept designs, 3 detailed designs and 2 sets of design documentation.