2022 May 30 09:02

MABUX: Bunker prices may continue to increase on May 30

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) continued upward changes on May 27:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 744.79 (+11.63)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 1006.13 (+16.52)

MGO - USD/MT – 1255.37 (+15.66)



As of May 27, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued in three out of four selected ports: Rotterdam - by plus $25 (plus $28 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $1 (plus $17 the day before) and in Houston by plus $42 (plus $61 the day before). This fuel grade remained undercharged in Singapore - by minus $23( minus $5 the day before). MABUX MBP/DBP Index (MDI) for 380 HSFO fuel decreased in all selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Houston where the overcharge level decreased by 19 points on May 27.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged on May 27 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam - plus $19 (plus $29 the day before), in Singapore by plus $152 (plus $137 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $96 (plus $113 the day before), in Houston - plus $40 (plus $51 the day before). MDI for VLSFO declined in the most of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Fujairah where the overcharge level decreased by 17 points on May 27.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged in two out of four selected ports on May 27: in Fujairah – by plus $178 (plus $205 the day before), in Houston - by plus $2 (plus $9 the day before). This fuel grade was undercharged in Rotterdam - by minus $4 (minus $9 the day before) and in Singapore by minus $26 (plus $5 the day before). MDI index for MGO decreased in the most of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Singapore where the overcharge level decreased by 31 points and this fuel grade remained undercharged.



We expect global bunker prices may continue to rise today. The price for 380HSFO may increase by 8-12 USD/MT, the price for VLSFO may rise by 10-15 USD/MT, the price for MGO may increase by 6-10 USD/MT.





Source: www.mabux.com