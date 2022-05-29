  • Home
  • News
  • Ahead of schedule, Port of Virginia moves forward on net-zero carbon goal with clean power agreement
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 May 29 15:06

    Ahead of schedule, Port of Virginia moves forward on net-zero carbon goal with clean power agreement

    By 2024, all of Port’s electricity needs will come from clean energy sources

    The Port of Virginia® will be fulfilling all of its operational electricity needs from clean-energy resources by 2024 and in doing so, moves forward with its goal of becoming completely carbon-neutral by 2040.

    “We are taking this world-class operation and coupling it with a twenty-first century approach to sustainability,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority (VPA). “This decision helps reduce our contribution to global climate change, protects our ocean and marine resources and makes us a better neighbor, six years ahead of schedule.

    “Our commitment to becoming a completely carbon-neutral operation by 2040 aligns us with some of the world’s leading ocean carriers, retailers, manufacturers, suppliers and multinational corporations. It is also a strategic business decision. Consumers worldwide are demanding clean – green — supply chains and our work will put us at the forefront of this change.”

    The port is already sourcing some of its electricity for its on-terminal cargo operations from renewable sources and a power purchase agreement approved May 9 by the Virginia Port Authority Board of Commissioners expands access to clean energy. The agreement allows the Virginia Department of Energy to allocate an additional 10 percent of the energy from 345 megawatts of solar projects being completed by Dominion Energy along with the port’s proportionate share of the original contract.

    This allocation, along with other solar, nuclear and wind resources provided by Dominion Energy will support the port’s current load of 130,000 megawatt-hours of electricity each year, on average, and allow the port to maintain 100 percent clean energy sourcing as its load grows.

    “We look forward to providing carbon-free energy to The Port of Virginia and supporting its efforts to become the first carbon neutral port on the U.S. East Coast by 2040,” said Robert M. Blue, Dominion Energy’s chair, president and CEO. “Virginia’s port is second to none and plays a vital role in the Commonwealth’s clean energy transition as a supply chain hub for offshore wind.”

    As the port’s volumes increase, and it continues to transition from fossil fuels to new, cleaner technologies, the sources of available clean electricity will expand, meaning more clean energy, such as offshore wind and additional solar projects, will be fed into the grid and allocated to the port.

    The port is already using electric equipment in its cargo operation and that trend will continue as part of the larger effort to reach carbon neutrality by 2040. The port’s original goal for sourcing all of its electricity from clean sources was 2032.

    “We are ahead of schedule on a couple of fronts. Almost five years ago, we began to electrify our operation, audit carbon emissions, replace aging equipment with greener machines and make greater use of technology,” Edwards said. “As a result, more than one-third of the equipment we use on terminal today is electric and our use of technology is driving efficiency. This is a start that we’re proud of, but we know we can do better and this announcement is an important step forward.”

    The port’s 2040 carbon neutral goal was debuted in April by Edwards at the 2022 State of the Port event. The strategy focuses on protecting local communities and the environment through fundamental changes in how the port operates. The approach is governed by a progressive environmental program that will achieve net-zero carbon emissions by the year 2040. The goal includes a 65 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and operating with 100 percent renewable energy by 2032.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Virginia, clean energy  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 May 29

15:06 Ahead of schedule, Port of Virginia moves forward on net-zero carbon goal with clean power agreement
13:42 Evolving EU sanctions keep ship owners on alert
12:19 Leaders of Greek shipping join Greece’s leading class to discuss ABS advances in technology, sustainability and the future of classification
11:38 Port of Virginia to implement a dredging project to accommodate two-way traffic of ultra-large container ships
10:27 CMA CGM further develops the environmental projects portfolio included in POSITIVE OFFSET

2022 May 28

16:31 18 students appointed as inaugural batch of MaritimeSG Youth Ambassadors
14:52 Singapore-based ocean carrier Sea Lead inaugurates new service with Virginia as first US East Coast stop
14:07 WinGD introduces compact on-engine emissions solution for X-DF portfolio
12:51 North P&I Club publishes briefing paper detailing the dangers of cargo liquefaction
12:19 TES Wilhelmshaven import terminal included as a “priority project” in the German Government LNG Acceleration law
11:29 SSF to help increase the preparedness of French Navy in collaboration with ECOsubsea and Naval Group
10:53 Northern Marine executes MOU with Provaris as technical partner for GH2 carrier development program

2022 May 27

18:37 First steel cut at Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft for SeaRoad’s newbuild ro-ro vessel
18:07 Houlder collaborates on autonomous vessel project with Maritime and Coastguard Agency
17:50 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
17:37 Siemens to build one of Europe’s largest shore power connections in Kiel
17:34 Any new investments in fossil fuels is “moral and economic madness” - Ship It Zero
17:29 HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding to hire thousands this year to meet the shipbuilding needs of the Navy
17:16 Russian crude exports remain high - Vortexa
17:06 Member approval of North and Standard Club merger
16:47 China’s top oil trader hires more tankers to ship Russian crude - Bloomberg
16:28 USCG assists 2 aboard disabled sailing vessel off Galveston
14:43 U.S. scrubber barge propelled by SCHOTTEL
14:22 Austal Australia delivers 15th Guardian Class Patrol Boat
13:44 The Port of Tallinn and the Port of Gdynia sign a letter of intent on cooperation in the field of hydrogen management
13:02 U.S. and French Navy ships to visit Helsinki
12:40 Special Economic Zone ‘Ust-Luga’ established in the Leningrad Region
12:12 Three Saudi ports hit world records on CPPI 2021
11:35 Kostroma Plant of Marine Equipment delivers survey ship of Project 3330
11:12 Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Corporation launches yet another non-self-propelled dredger of Project 4395
10:24 Enauta’s FPSO Atlanta to be operated to ABS Class
10:07 Arkhangelsk based Association “Sozvezdye” supports Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference
09:38 Transmashholding and Sinara can design an engine for large ships – Yury Borisov
09:11 Crude oil futures decrease after a recent growth
08:52 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue to rise on May 27

2022 May 26

18:06 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping introduces ship’s carbon intensity calculation tool
17:54 Port Bronka continues talks with Belarussian companies on shipment of cargoes
17:29 Construction of new container ship for North-South transport corridor to take 14 months – USC President
17:06 Boskalis receives approval for sale KST and Maju to Rimorchiatori Mediterrane
16:48 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping develops alternative fuels requirements
16:18 Trade turnover between Saint-Petersburg and LAC can double to $5 billion amid EU sanctions
16:05 Antwerp to host The Tall Ships Races 2022 from Friday 22 to Monday 25 July
15:26 Vympel Shipyard launches Hydrographic Survey Vessel Yakov Lapushkin, Project 19910
15:04 Ardmore Shipping joins the All Aboard Alliance
15:00 Petronas LNG receives a new W-MAX Class LNG carrier
14:52 Second exchange area of the Vado Gateway Container Terminal now operational
14:03 ABP signs new concrete and aggregate partnership
13:55 Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau laid down the fifth passenger hydrofoil Meteor 120R and launched the second one
13:14 Elogen partners with Valmax in Korea for the production of green hydrogen
13:12 Cherepovets shipyard launches its first vessel
12:31 NYK and PowerX form capital and business alliance
12:10 LR and partners unveil 'Silk Alliance' green corridor project
12:04 Nuclear-powered containership “Sevmorput” delivered 2,200 tonnes of cargo to Murmansk
11:35 Crowley inaugurates LNG facility in Peñuelas, Puerto Rico
10:23 Milaha announces resignation of President and CEO
10:09 Another batch of commercial cargo delivered from Novorossiysk to Tartus by Oboronlogistics' Sparta II
09:56 Palantir and Trafigura announce collaboration to deliver supply chain carbon emissions platform to market
09:17 Crude oil futures continue rising on US Department of Energy data
08:55 MABUX: Bunker prices may increase on May 26

2022 May 25

18:15 Maersk Supply Service wins long-term marine services contract in Angola