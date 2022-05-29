2022 May 29 10:27

CMA CGM further develops the environmental projects portfolio included in POSITIVE OFFSET

POSITIVE OFFSET, belonging to the environmental services series ACT with CMA CGM+, allows participants to counteract their carbon emissions through a portfolio of environmental projects and have a local impact by contributing to reforestation projects in communities.



The portfolio includes 3 types of projects worldwide: forestry, renewable energies, and blue carbon. Involvement within these projects allows you to obtain a compensation certificate for the quantity of CO2 emitted during the shipping process.



POSITIVE OFFSET can be combined with other services from the series ACT with CMA CGM+ like CLEANER ENERGY LNG or CLEANER ENERGY biofuel to greatly reduce CO2 emissions.