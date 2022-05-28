  • Home
  • News
  • 18 students appointed as inaugural batch of MaritimeSG Youth Ambassadors
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 May 28 16:31

    18 students appointed as inaugural batch of MaritimeSG Youth Ambassadors

    The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) today appointed 18 students from local Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs) as the inaugural batch of MaritimeSG Youth Ambassadors (MYAs). The ceremony was held at the MPA Academy, with Mr Chee Hong Tat, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Transport, gracing the event as Guest-of-Honour.

    Momentum for a Youth-led Maritime Movement

    Launched in February 2022 with a public call for applications, the MYA programme was conceived to provide youth leaders below 30 years old with a platform to champion a maritime movement among their peers and achieve stronger awareness for MaritimeSG through
    youth-to-youth advocacy. This will allow Singapore to cultivate the next generation of advocates for MaritimeSG.

    The MYA programme will provide appointed students with access to exclusive maritime events for networking opportunities with maritime thought leaders, and specially curated visits to restricted maritime facilities. This includes the Port Operations Control Centre, Raffles Lighthouse, Integrated Simulation Centre, MPA vessel tours, invitations to International Conferences held at the annual Singapore Maritime Week, and more.  The aim of this expansive exposure to the maritime industry is to allow students to accumulate valuable maritime experiences that will benefit their professional growth. The MYAs will be also able to hone their leadership skills through organising outreach initiatives such as campaigns, workshops and learning journeys to engage their peers.

    Mr Chee Hong Tat, Senior Minister of State at the Ministry of Transport, said, “The MaritimeSG Youth Ambassadors Programme supports our efforts to grow a sustainable pipeline of future talent by facilitating youth-to-youth engagement on developments in the maritime industry. The industry is digitalising, innovating and decarbonising. The diverse backgrounds of the students who are appointed today is a reflection of the wide range of professional opportunities available in the maritime industry.”

    Industry Support

    Singapore Maritime Foundation (SMF) and Singapore Shipping Association (SSA) will support MYAs’ professional learning and development through invitations to industry events, and networking opportunities. This is in addition to existing talent development initiatives such as MaritimeOne Scholarship, and events organised by SSA’s Young Executives Group (YEG) and SMF’s Young Executives & Students (YES) club.

    The MYAs will also be supported by Singapore’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) Goodwill Maritime Ambassadors - Ms Akanksha Batura Pai, Head of Strategy and Growth, Sinoda Shipping Agency Pte Ltd, and Mr Jonathan Choo, Partner and practising maritime lawyer, Allen & Gledhill LLP. They are also the Chair and Vice-Chair of SSA’s YEG, respectively, and were involved in driving collaboration with SMF’s YES club. The IMO Goodwill Maritime Ambassadors will engage the MYAs to provide mentorship and guidance on the various apprenticeships available and various maritime career pathways.  

    Ms Akanksha Batura Pai, said, “The maritime industry is a pivotal, vibrant and dynamic one - not just in Singapore, but internationally. The industry has been and will be making rapid changes in the next few years in terms of gender equality, digitalisation and decarbonisation. Problems of the future will be solved by multi and inter disciplinary thinkers and I’m grateful to be part of the MYA Programme to highlight the unique opportunities that lie ahead for the younger generation in this industry.”

    Inaugural batch of MaritimeSG Youth Ambassadors

    Selection will be conducted annually for full-time students from local IHLs and MYAs will serve for a period of two years. The inaugural batch of MYAs were selected from a pool of over 40 applicants and consists of students from a broad range of disciplines including maritime, business, engineering, law, logistics and supply chain. Shortlisted students were interviewed to assess their suitability for the programme, including their motivations in being a MYA and their passion in maritime.

    Ms Lovine Tan, the emcee for the appointment ceremony, is one of the youth ambassadors on the MYA programme. Currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Maritime Studies with Nanyang Technological University, Lovine also founded the maritime business news podcast ‘Global Maritime News’ and balances her weekly podcast production with her studies. “I’m grateful and humbled to be a MaritimeSG youth ambassador to rally youths to join the next generation of the maritime industry. It has been amazing to see how the industry has transformed itself through digitalisation and decarbonisation, and this programme is the perfect opportunity for youth to leverage on MPA to propel their maritime careers forward!” said the 23-year-old.

    MaritimeSG Youth Ambassadors Brand Identity

    To strengthen the MYA identity, the inaugural batch of MYAs designed a brand logo and a unique social media hashtag to represent the MYAs’ values which are core to building a strong and future-ready MaritimeSG. Designed by Ms Jade Neo from the inaugural batch of MYAs, the MYA logo was revealed during the appointment ceremony.

    At the appointment ceremony, the 18 MYAs also presented the programme’s social media hashtag. Aptly called #withMYA, the hashtag was created by Ms Sarah Sharieff to represent the programme’s sense of togetherness with maritime and non-maritime communities, as well as with students from diverse disciplines and backgrounds.

Другие новости по темам: Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 May 28

16:31 18 students appointed as inaugural batch of MaritimeSG Youth Ambassadors
14:52 Singapore-based ocean carrier Sea Lead inaugurates new service with Virginia as first US East Coast stop
14:07 WinGD introduces compact on-engine emissions solution for X-DF portfolio
12:51 North P&I Club publishes briefing paper detailing the dangers of cargo liquefaction
12:19 TES Wilhelmshaven import terminal included as a “priority project” in the German Government LNG Acceleration law
11:29 SSF to help increase the preparedness of French Navy in collaboration with ECOsubsea and Naval Group
10:53 Northern Marine executes MOU with Provaris as technical partner for GH2 carrier development program

2022 May 27

18:37 First steel cut at Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft for SeaRoad’s newbuild ro-ro vessel
18:07 Houlder collaborates on autonomous vessel project with Maritime and Coastguard Agency
17:50 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
17:37 Siemens to build one of Europe’s largest shore power connections in Kiel
17:34 Any new investments in fossil fuels is “moral and economic madness” - Ship It Zero
17:29 HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding to hire thousands this year to meet the shipbuilding needs of the Navy
17:16 Russian crude exports remain high - Vortexa
17:06 Member approval of North and Standard Club merger
16:47 China’s top oil trader hires more tankers to ship Russian crude - Bloomberg
16:28 USCG assists 2 aboard disabled sailing vessel off Galveston
14:43 U.S. scrubber barge propelled by SCHOTTEL
14:22 Austal Australia delivers 15th Guardian Class Patrol Boat
13:44 The Port of Tallinn and the Port of Gdynia sign a letter of intent on cooperation in the field of hydrogen management
13:02 U.S. and French Navy ships to visit Helsinki
12:40 Special Economic Zone ‘Ust-Luga’ established in the Leningrad Region
12:12 Three Saudi ports hit world records on CPPI 2021
11:35 Kostroma Plant of Marine Equipment delivers survey ship of Project 3330
11:12 Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Corporation launches yet another non-self-propelled dredger of Project 4395
10:24 Enauta’s FPSO Atlanta to be operated to ABS Class
10:07 Arkhangelsk based Association “Sozvezdye” supports Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference
09:38 Transmashholding and Sinara can design an engine for large ships – Yury Borisov
09:11 Crude oil futures decrease after a recent growth
08:52 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue to rise on May 27

2022 May 26

18:06 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping introduces ship’s carbon intensity calculation tool
17:54 Port Bronka continues talks with Belarussian companies on shipment of cargoes
17:29 Construction of new container ship for North-South transport corridor to take 14 months – USC President
17:06 Boskalis receives approval for sale KST and Maju to Rimorchiatori Mediterrane
16:48 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping develops alternative fuels requirements
16:18 Trade turnover between Saint-Petersburg and LAC can double to $5 billion amid EU sanctions
16:05 Antwerp to host The Tall Ships Races 2022 from Friday 22 to Monday 25 July
15:26 Vympel Shipyard launches Hydrographic Survey Vessel Yakov Lapushkin, Project 19910
15:04 Ardmore Shipping joins the All Aboard Alliance
15:00 Petronas LNG receives a new W-MAX Class LNG carrier
14:52 Second exchange area of the Vado Gateway Container Terminal now operational
14:03 ABP signs new concrete and aggregate partnership
13:55 Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau laid down the fifth passenger hydrofoil Meteor 120R and launched the second one
13:14 Elogen partners with Valmax in Korea for the production of green hydrogen
13:12 Cherepovets shipyard launches its first vessel
12:31 NYK and PowerX form capital and business alliance
12:10 LR and partners unveil 'Silk Alliance' green corridor project
12:04 Nuclear-powered containership “Sevmorput” delivered 2,200 tonnes of cargo to Murmansk
11:35 Crowley inaugurates LNG facility in Peñuelas, Puerto Rico
10:23 Milaha announces resignation of President and CEO
10:09 Another batch of commercial cargo delivered from Novorossiysk to Tartus by Oboronlogistics' Sparta II
09:56 Palantir and Trafigura announce collaboration to deliver supply chain carbon emissions platform to market
09:17 Crude oil futures continue rising on US Department of Energy data
08:55 MABUX: Bunker prices may increase on May 26

2022 May 25

18:15 Maersk Supply Service wins long-term marine services contract in Angola
17:58 The first ship with Ukrainian ore left the port of Swinoujscie
17:34 Methanol exports from Russia expected to surge six-fold by 2030
16:58 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches sixth dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
16:43 Global insurers take $1.3B in losses from the Russia's operation in Ukraine in Q1 - S&P Global Market Intelligence
16:35 Aker Solutions to provide subsea production system for the Halten East development