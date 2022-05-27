2022 May 27 13:44

The Port of Tallinn and the Port of Gdynia sign a letter of intent on cooperation in the field of hydrogen management

The aim of cooperation is the will of joint implementation of projects related to the production, storage and distribution of “green” hydrogen and the use of zero-emission fuels in creating added value in logistics supply chains of goods and services, as well as the exchange of information on innovative development projects related to the use of zero-emission fuels for seaports and the wider maritime economy, according to the Port of Tallinn's release.

The Port of Tallinn has a hydrogen strategy with plans to implement projects related to production and distribution of “green” hydrogen for use in the wider maritime industry.

“Hydrogen will help Port of Tallinn create new value chains and economic opportunities and in doing so reach carbon neutrality,” said Valdo Kalm, CEO of the Port of Tallinn.

The Port of Gdynia is the initiator of activities related to the establishment of a hydrogen hub in the Port of Gdynia, which will serve the purpose of decarbonization of port terminals. In particular, using hydrogen to power the equipment and devices, production and storage of “green” hydrogen in the close area of the port, as well as the use of hydrogen and other zero-emission fuels (ammonia, methanol) to propel vessels calling at the Port of Gdynia. The hydrogen hub is an element of the implemented program of Fuel and Energy Transformation.

Both the Port of Tallinn and the Port of Gdynia aim at joint implementation of projects in the field of production, distribution and storage of “green” hydrogen and want to create added value in logistic supply chains of goods and services.

The development of a hydrogen and zero carbon economy also includes the uptake of ammonia and methanol as dedicated fuels for the maritime industry.