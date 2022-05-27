2022 May 27 13:02

U.S. and French Navy ships to visit Helsinki

Helsinki is to receive international Navy visits this week. Two United States Navy ships, USS Gravely and USS Gunston Hall, and a French Navy ship Latouche-Tréville, will visit Helsinki 27 - 30 May 2022, according to the Finnish Defence Forces's release.

The French Navy ship is on an individual visit, separate from the U.S. Navy ships, but they will all berth in Hernesaari harbor at the same time. In the same harbor there is also a German Navy ship FGS Sachsen, which arrived earlier this week, on Wednesday. The U.S. ships had an exercise together with the Coastal Fleet's ships in the Northern Baltic Sea last week, and the German Navy ship exercised with Coastal Fleet in the beginning of this week.

FGS Sachsen will be open for public on Sunday 29 May between 13-17 hours. The other ships will not be open for public.



All visits are hosted by the Coastal Fleet's 7th Surface Warfare Squadron's Commander, Commander Jussi Jämsén.