Construction of new container ship for North-South transport corridor to take 14 months – USC President

In the segment of civil shipbuilding, United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) counts on the development of shipping along the North-South transport corridor, USC President Aleksey Rakhmanov told journalists at the summit “Industrial Policy in New Reality”. According to him, construction of a new 340 TEU container ship is to take 14 months.



“We are currently actively engaged in designing and we will soon sign a shipbuilding contract with one of the customers. We would like to have it as a serial project,” said Aleksey Rakhmanov. Although refusing to name the customer he mentioned the customer’s involvement in operation of the North-South corridor.



“For that purpose (operation of the North-South corridor – Ed.) it is essential to ensure loading both ways and to use not only ordinary containers but also refrigerated containers for food transportation. We are currently elaborating this approach,” commented Aleksey Rakhmanov.



As for new civil ships in the order portfolio of United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC head emphasized the focus on strengthening both cargo and passenger segments.



“I think we will build large ships of up to 40,000-60,000, or probably 80,000 tonnes in capacity. We are looking deeply into technological capabilities of USC shipyards to undertake such a project and we will share our findings in the near time. Besides, we are active in developing the segment of passenger transport and we will hopefully build the next series of cruise ships of river-sea class for 180 passengers (due to the growing demand in the Caspian and in the Black seas). Those ships will be adapted to technologies applied for the construction of the Mustai Karim and the Peotr Veliky, the latter nearing completion. We will also build other civil ships, from small-size ones to catamarans for Kronshtadt, the Baikal and the Far East,” added Aleksey Rakhmanov.



