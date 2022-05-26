2022 May 26 15:04

Ardmore Shipping joins the All Aboard Alliance

Ardmore Shipping Corporation has joined the All Aboard Alliance, an initiative created by an influential group of maritime industry leaders following conversations at the Global Maritime Forum, according to the company's release.

The All Aboard Alliance plans to accelerate the industry’s transition into being more sustainable, progressive, and innovative.

The All Aboard Alliance will provide a platform designed to enable that a more diverse, equitable and inclusive recruitment process emerges, driven by the collective actions of its members.

The alliance has been designed around five principles that member must commit to as internal policies, procedures, and leadership practices; including:

Appointing a Business Sponsor to lead and ensure accountability of diversity, equity, and inclusion within the organization;

Equipping and educating people to understand their role in fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace – from senior leaders through to line managers and team members;

Creating and maintaining an organizational culture of equity and belonging where everyone has equal opportunities to contribute and to thrive;

Capturing relevant data and developing insights to evaluate progress and to evolve strategic objectives;

Communicating commitment and progress externally on an annual basis



