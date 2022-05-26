2022 May 26 13:55

Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau laid down the fifth passenger hydrofoil Meteor 120R and launched the second one

The launched ship is intended for the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous District

Chkalovsk, Nizhny Novgorod Region based Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau has laid down the fifth passenger hydrofoil Meteor 120R and launched the second one, according to the press center of the regional government.



The ceremonies were attended by Andrey Sanosyan, Deputy Governor of the Nizhny Novgorod Region; Azat Islayev, Deputy Governor of the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous District; Pavel Savateyev, Minister of Transport of the Nizhny Novgorod Region; Aleksandr Kudryavtsev, Head of Chkalovsk Administration.

Olga Chkalova, daughter of test pilot Valery Chkalov, acted as the ship’s godmother at the launching ceremony.

According to Gleb Nikitin, Governor of the Nizhny Novgorod Region, passenger flow in the region is expected to exceed 90,000 people this year, twice as much as in 2021.

Georgy Antsev, General Designer, Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau, emphasized that the company continues its normal operation since its activities are not dependent on imports.

The lead river-going passenger hydrofoil of Project 03580, Meteor 120R, was laid down in Nizhny Novgorod on 23 December 2019 and launched in August 2021. It operates in the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous District.

The newly launched ship is also intended for the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous District.

Hydrofoil of Meteor 120R design features the following particulars: LOA – almost 35 m; BOA – about 10 m; hovering height – 9.0 m; draft – 2.5 m; displacement - 68 t; speed - 65 km/h; passenger capacity - 120; crew - 6; cruising range (with full displacement) - 600 km; endurance - 8 hours.

The development of the design documentation was conducted under the state programme with the support of the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

JSC Alekseev`s Design Bureau builds high-speed civil, dual-purpose and military vehicles based on various hydrodynamic principles. These are hovercraft and hydrofoils, air cavity craft and gliding boats with different bottom configuration, multipurpose platforms and ekranoplanes.

Photos from the website of the Nizhny Novgorod Region Government