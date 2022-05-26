2022 May 26 12:04

Nuclear-powered containership “Sevmorput” delivered 2,200 tonnes of cargo to Murmansk

The ship has completed its operation in the winter-spring navigation season

FSUE Atomflot says its nuclear-powered containership “Sevmorput” has delivered to Murmansk about 2,200 tonnes of cargo today, 26 May 2022. The transition from the loading point on the Taimyr peninsula took five days. The ship has delivered lifting and construction equipment as well as containers.

“The crew has confirmed its high competence having loaded the cargo in conditions of melting ice, - said Leonid Irlitsa, Acting General Director of Atomflot. – Over the winter-spring navigation season, the Sevmorput has made two voyages to the Yenisey area. We have implemented our contract obligations in full and have proved the efficiency of operation on shore ice.”

Upon completion of unloading which is to take up to five days, the container ship will head for the base of Atomflot where it will be prepared for the summer-autumn navigation season.

The nuclear-powered container ship “Sevmorput” was built at the former USSR Kerch based Zaliv Shipyard, with keel-laying ceremony held November 2, 1984 and launching on February 20, 1986. Delivery and commissioning took place on December 31, 1988.



Key particulars: nuclear powered propulsion - 29 MW (40,000 h.p.); LOA – 260.23 m, BOA – 32.20 m; displacement – 61,880 tonnes; DWT – 33,980 tonnes; capacity – 1,320 ISO 20 TEU / 428 ISO 40 FEU.

