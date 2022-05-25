2022 May 25 12:21

Ports of Stockholm welcomes a new cruise shipping company

On 20 May, Ports of Stockholm welcomed the new shipping company Ambassador Cruise Line to Stockholm. Their vessel Ambience will call at Frihamnen Port in Stockholm on two occasions during the season, according to the company's release.

Ports of Stockholm is one of the world’s most popular cruise destinations. Now the British cruise shipping company Ambassador Cruise Line has chosen to offer cruises in the Baltic Sea and through Stockholm’s beautiful archipelago.

Ambassador Cruise Line primarily caters for British tourists over 50-years of age. Their vessel is of a smaller size-class that enables it to call close to the hearts of cities, and offers a high standard of service.

This year Ports of Stockholm has around 220 cruise ship call bookings. Vessels this year will spend longer time in port, as Saint Petersburg has been removed from the Baltic Sea cruise routes.