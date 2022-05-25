2022 May 25 09:20

Universal Handling Company expands its social programme

From the beginning of 2022, Universal Handling Company (UHC, port of Ust-Luga) has spent over RUB 3 million to support its employees, 10 times as much as in the same period of the previous year.

UHC has updated its corporate programme of Voluntary Health Insurance. UHC employees can get all types of medical assistance: out-patient services at municipal clinics and health care centers, emergency aid, planned and urgent in-patient services, doctors’ home visits and dentists’ services.

The company offers free meals to its personnel: set-meals are delivered for those working day and night shifts.

The company’s social programme includes targeted support of employees in various life situations and on occasion of public and family holidays. Employees with children get compensation of their expenses for tickets to health improvement camps for kids.