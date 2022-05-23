2022 May 23 16:47

Russian companies can replace foreign manufacturers of navigation equipment - opinion

Domestically produced navigation equipment can be used as alternatives to that installed on ships of auxiliary and technical fleet, SSG Navigatsiya told in its letter to Navy’s Central Chart Production Facility No 280 (IAA PortNews has obtained a copy of it). “Updating of electronic navigation charts in products of Raymarine, Simrad (Navico) through involvement of ENC by NCCPF 280 is not possible since modernization of those products’ software is needed for that purpose.

Replacement of the software is possible in theory but it would require costly works… SSG Navigatsiya believes that equipment of foreign origin produced in countries supporting sanctions should be replaced with domestically produced alternatives with ad hoc software.

According to Aleksey Migalin, General Director of SSG Navigatsiya, domestic designers of navigation equipment are currently dependent on imports of components but establishment of local production is underway.