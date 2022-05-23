2022 May 23 13:35

Natural gas imports from Russia under Gasum’s supply contract has been halted

During the upcoming summer season, Gasum will supply natural gas to its customers from other sources through the Balticconnector pipeline. Gasum’s gas filling stations in the gas network area will continue in normal operation, according to the company's release.



The energy company Gasum is a Nordic gas sector and energy market expert. Gasum offers cleaner energy and energy market expert services for industry and for combined heat and power production as well as cleaner fuel solutions for road and maritime transport.

The company helps its customers to reduce their own carbon footprint and that of their customers. Together with its partners, Gasum promotes development towards a carbonneutral future on land and at sea.