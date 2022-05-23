2022 May 23 11:58

Berg Propulsion drives sustainability gains for CSL’s Great Lakes new generation

Emissions reductions have been confirmed for the first ’laker’ to feature a diesel-electric drive train, after the initial weeks in service of Canada Steamship Lines’ new self-unloader Nukumi, according to the company's release.

The vessel arrived in Halifax in time to take up duties for the 2022 Great Lakes season complete with patented Direct Drive Electric technology from Berg Propulsion.

Built by China’s Chengxi Shipyard, the delivery also marks a bulk carrier market debut for Direct Drive Electric - an integrated solution developed by Berg to make high efficiency electric propulsion easier to adopt. The choice reflects CSL’s commitment to sustainable ship technology and aligns with Ministère des Transports du Québec goals to improve efficiency in transport.

The 26,000 metric tons deadweight Nukumi is a single point loader developed by CSL in collaboration with Windsor Salt to deliver de-icing salt from Mines Seleine on Magdalens Islands for use on roads across Quebec and Newfoundland.

The removal of gears allows for shorter shaft lines, fewer bearings and a smaller engine room footprint, while very high torque meant the same power could drive larger propellers, added Nyberg. Berg indicates that energy savings compared to other electrical solutions can be in the excess of 5%, with equivalent fuel savings available. Direct Drive Electric is also ‘future-proofed’ to accommodate alternative energy sources, using a DC hub - or ‘superdrive’ - to draw on main engines or stored energy from zero emission batteries and fuel cells, as required.

Berg Propulsion is a Swedish company that designs and manufactures controllable-pitch propellers for the marine industry. The company produces customized main propellers, azimuth thrusters, transverse thrusters and manoeuvre systems. Berg Propulsion has production facilities in Sweden and sales & service offices in Shanghai, Guangzhou, Dubai, Singapore and Sweden.