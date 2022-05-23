2022 May 23 10:13

Topsoe to build world’s largest electrolyzer production facility to accelerate Power-to-X capacity

Topsoe will build the world’s most advanced industrial scale electrolyzer production plant to meet society’s need for Power-to-X solutions, according to the company's release.

The plant will be built in Herning, Denmark. Construction work will start in second half of 2022 with expected start of operations in 2024.

When in operation, it will be world’s largest electrolyzer plant with 500 megawatt capacity per year and with an option to expand to 5 gigawatt.



The new electrolyzer production plant, which will be constructed in Herning, Denmark, will be operational by 2024 and have an annual capacity of 500 MW with scalability up to 5 GW, making it one of the first industrial scale plants of its kind. Construction is scheduled to begin in the second half of this year, subject to Board and other regulatory approvals.

The milestone in ensuring large-scale availability of electrolyzers for Power-to-X solutions takes place at the same time as Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and state leaders from Denmark, Germany, The Netherlands, and Belgium signed an agreement, in which the parties agree to invest in a ten-fold capacity increase of offshore wind by 2050. The political agreement ensures significant availability of the renewable power needed to supply future Power-to-X facilities in the EU.

The plant will produce SOEC electrolyzers – Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Cells – which have a higher energy efficiency that competing technologies.

The leased land covers an area of 72,000 m2. The production plant will cover an area of more than 200x100 meters – or 23,000 m2.