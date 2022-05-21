2022 May 21 11:32

Callan Marine christens 28” CSD General Bradley

Callan Marine ceremoniously christened its newest fleet asset, the 28” cutter suction dredge named The General Bradley in Morgan City, Louisiana this Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The General Bradley will immediately commence work at the Port Bolivar Ferry Landing for the Texas Department of Transportation.



At an impressive 341’ feet in length and 54’ feet wide, The General Bradley will have a maximum digging depth of 60 feet and a dredge pipe diameter of 28” inches. Constructed at the Halimar Shipyard in Morgan City, LA, the diesel-electric driven General Bradley will be equipped with three ABC 12DZC engines that supply 9,260 horsepower combined. It will also feature advanced production automation and monitoring systems.