2022 May 20 15:51

RUSCON sent cargo to China via inland terminal in Nakhodka

In May 2022 RUSCON successfully organized a dispatch to China from the Kuibyshev railway by the combined method. The train was routed to China via the terminal of the Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company (VSC) for a dispatch of petrochemical products.

The cargo with a total weight of 5200 tons in Nizhnekamsk was primarily loaded into covered wagons and delivered to the port terminal in Nakhodka. At the port, RUSCON specialists organized petrochemical products repacking into line containers, removing and handing them over to VSC. Afterwards the cargo was dispatched by sea on a regular service. On May 15 the first part consisting of 29 40-foot containers was loaded on the vessel and shipped to the consignee in China.

Yury Sedyakin, the CEO of RUSCON Vladivostok/Nakhodka Branch, commenting on the dispatch, said: “Such dispatches are becoming rather popular due to the lack of container equipment in the regions. This kind of transportation makes it possible to significantly reduce a time of containers turnover by also using the equipment of local carriers.

RUSCON's representative office in the Far East has all the necessary capacities to organize such a combined logistic chain, as railroad cargo delivery by different types of rolling stock, its responsive reloading into containers, and providing the maritime aspect of the route”.