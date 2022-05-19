2022 May 19 15:38

OTEKO obtains ISO 9001 certificate for handling of dry bulk cargo

OTEKO says it has for the first time obtained ISO 9001 certificate for handling of dry bulk cargo (coal and sulphur) at the port of Taman. This type of audit used to be conducted every year and covered handling of liquid bulk cargo and forwarding services. Now, ISO 9001 certificate covers handling of dry bulk cargo as well.



OTEKO has been handling dry bulk cargo at the port of Taman from 2019. Coal handling is growing as well as handling of sulphur, although its growth rates are slower: in 2021, its turnover totaled 23 million tonnes (+132%, or over 2-fold versus 2020). OTEKO also increased liquid bulk cargo handling in 2021 – to 8.2 million tonnes (+12%, year-on-year).



The audit of the company’s quality management system was conducted by DNV, one of the leading classification and certification societies.



OTEKO is the major private investor into port industry infrastructure in the South of Russia. The company is the creator and operator of an export hub of international level in the Black Sea port of Taman, Krasnodar Territory. OTEKO is among the major tax payers in the Krasnodar Territory. It employs 10,000 people, mostly Kuban residents.