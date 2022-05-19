2022 May 19 08:58

MABUX: Bunker prices may continue downward changes on May 19

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)



MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) declined on May 18:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 737.75 (-6.77)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 973.58 (-0.86)

MGO - USD/MT – 1249.00 (-14.36)



As of May 18, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued in all selected ports: Rotterdam - by plus $26 (plus $14 the day before), in Singapore - by plus $28 (plus $37 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $28 (plus $19 the day before), in Houston by plus $57 (plus $54 the day before). MABUX MBP/DBP Index (MDI) for 380 HSFO fuel increased for most of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Rotterdam where the overcharge level increased by 12 points on May 18.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged on May 18 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam - plus $33 (plus $23 the day before), in Singapore by plus $69 (plus $60 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $78 (plus $39 the day before), in Houston - plus $3 (minus $10 the day before). MDI for VLSFO increased for all ports. The most significant changes were registered in Fujairah where the overcharge level rose by 39 points on May 18.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged in all selected ports on May 18: in Rotterdam - by plus $17 (plus $27 the day before), in Singapore by plus $33 (plus $60 the day before), in Fujairah – by plus $213 (plus $210 the day before), in Houston - by plus $118 (plus $93 the day before). MDI index for MGO increased for two out of four selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Singapore) the overcharge level declined by 27 points) and Houston (the overcharge level increased by 25 points).



We expect global bunker prices may demonstrate downward changes today. The price for 380HSFO may decline by 10-15 USD/MT, the price for VLSFO may decrease by 10-20 USD/MT, the price for MGO may decline by 20-30 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com



