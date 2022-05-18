2022 May 18 17:20

RF Government to extend setting of quotas for exports of mineral fertilizers till December 2022

That was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko

RF Government will extend earlier approved measure of setting quotas for exports of mineral fertilizers from June to at least December 2022, Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko said at the meeting of the Government Commission for Agricultural Issues and Sustainable Rural Development.



“The internal market should remain the priority for producers to fully meet the demand of the agricultural sector and to achieve the results of agricultural production. 15 million tonnes of fertilizers is to be purchased from June 1 of the current year to 31 May 2023, 23% more than a year ago,” said Victoria Abramchenko.