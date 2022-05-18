2022 May 18 10:54

MODIFI launches partnership with DP World to enable digitisation of trade

DP World, the leading global logistics company and provider of smart supply chain solutions, has announced a partnership between CARGOES Finance By DP World and MODIFI, the global trade financing platform for SMEs, to facilitate rapid and seamless access to working capital for emerging-market small and medium-sized enterprises, according to the company's release.

CARGOES Finance By DP World is a fintech platform that brings together global importers, exporters and logistics companies in need of financing from around the world with financial institutions.

MODIFI is the only digital trade finance platform for SMEs that spans across the three major trading regions of Europe, Asia and North America, providing SMEs with simple digital solutions to finance and manage their trades, protect them from counterparty risk, and easily track their shipments.





