  • Home
  • News
  • MODIFI launches partnership with DP World to enable digitisation of trade
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 May 18 10:54

    MODIFI launches partnership with DP World to enable digitisation of trade

    DP World, the leading global logistics company and provider of smart supply chain solutions, has announced a partnership between CARGOES Finance By DP World and MODIFI, the global trade financing platform for SMEs, to facilitate rapid and seamless access to working capital for emerging-market small and medium-sized enterprises, according to the company's release.

    CARGOES Finance By DP World is a fintech platform that brings together global importers, exporters and logistics companies in need of financing from around the world with financial institutions.

    MODIFI is the only digital trade finance platform for SMEs that spans across the three major trading regions of Europe, Asia and North America, providing SMEs with simple digital solutions to finance and manage their trades, protect them from counterparty risk, and easily track their shipments.


Другие новости по темам: DP World  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 May 18

18:35 Jotun's new tool to forecast carbon intensity of vessel operations
17:56 Gasum considers that natural gas imports from Russia could end this week
17:20 RF Government to extend setting of quotas for exports of mineral fertilizers till December 2022
17:06 Port of Antwerp-Bruges & CMB.TECH prepare the first hydrogen-powered tugboat
16:18 Port of Hamburg container throughput up 1.8 percent to 2.2 million TEU in Q1 2022
16:05 Port Houston container volume up 21% to 334,493 TEUs in April 2022
15:18 EU regulators must recalibrate EU ETS reform to ensure shipping industry is green by 2050 - WSC
15:11 Container throughput of Russian ports in 4M’2022 totaled 1.7 million TEUs, down 5.4% YoY
14:48 Throughput of Russian seaports in 4M’2022 rose by 0.1% YoY
14:32 Fluxys and Gasunie join forces to connect Belgian and Dutch hydrogen networks at North Sea Port
14:13 UAE to build LNG plant to double its export capacity - Bloomberg
14:02 Bureau Veritas and Climate Neutral Commodity join forces
13:44 Subsidies for construction of crab catchers at Far East shipyards to be raised from 20% to 28%
13:23 ECSA welcomes European Parliament’s decisive vote on commercial operators and Ocean Fund
13:01 Admiral Makarov frigate may become new flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet
12:40 CIMC Raffles delivers the first of two record-breaking ships to WALLENIUS SOL
12:03 Eastern Pacific Shipping and Value Maritime announce agreement
11:49 CF Industries joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
10:54 MODIFI launches partnership with DP World to enable digitisation of trade
10:30 The changes in the oil market are tectonic - Vladimir Putin
09:19 Crude oil futures show moderate growth after a recent fall
08:58 MABUX: Global bunker indices to drift lower on May 18

2022 May 17

18:37 United Heavy Lift orders two additional Eco-Lifter newbuildings
18:07 Global shipping community updates Maritime Labour Convention
17:46 Euroseas signs contract for the construction of two additional fuel efficient feeder containerships
17:26 The keel laying of Landing Platform Dock for Qatari Ministry of Defence takes place at the Palermo shipyard
17:06 Norsepower installs Rotor Sail on second Scandlines hybrid ferry
16:35 New data shows future-fuel demand for shipping industry equal to entire current global production of renewables - International Chamber of Shipping
16:22 Atomenergomash manufactured first RITM-200 reactor for icebreaker Yakutia
15:04 YILPORT starts a new X-PRESS Feeders service ACX
14:28 Port of Southampton completes shore power commissioning of three AIDA cruise ships
14:03 Titan LNG and Brittany Ferries embark on a long-term partnership for the supply of fuel for Brittany Ferries’ newbuild hybrids
13:25 Marcor Stevedoring B.V. to operate dry bulk terminal at Steinweg Hartel Terminal
13:16 Sovcomflot’s fleet reduced to 111 ships after recent sales
12:20 DP World breaks ground on its new container terminal, silo and quay in the port of Novi Sad
12:20 Global Ports strengthens cooperation with Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping
11:45 DemoSATH floating wind project successfully completes the offshore mooring installation
11:43 Expert RA lowers credit rating on Global Ports Investments Plc to ‘ruAA-’
11:02 Hungary ‘holding EU hostage’ over sanctions on Russian oil - The Guardian
10:51 U.S. backs U.N. push to get Ukraine grain back to global market - Reuters
09:48 Neste introduces co-processed marine fuel in partnership with Nordic Marine Oil
09:24 Maersk launches a revamped Middle Corridor rail service
09:16 Crude oil futures are slightly down after a recent growth
08:57 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate irregular changes on May 17

2022 May 16

18:04 Hammerfest LNG to resume operations in a week
17:44 Shi.E.L.D. Services and Su-Nav Group launch strategic joint venture - Splash
17:31 Hammerfest LNG to resume operations in a week
17:24 Air quality improves in Helsinki harbours
16:14 DNV provides concept certification of Fred. Olsen 1848’s floating wind turbine
15:48 USCG repatriates 86 people to Cuba
15:33 Rosmorport announces tender for reconstruction of seaport Korsakov
15:14 Ocean Yield AS takes delivery of the newbuilding Suezmax tanker
14:45 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 4M’2022 fell by 7.3%
14:24 CSL’s new diesel-electric self-unloading ship begins service for Windsor Salt
14:12 Equinor signing strategic collaboration agreement with Aibel
13:37 New river terminal opened in Sortavala (Karelia)
13:10 American Shipping Company buys “Normand Maximus” from Maximus Limited
12:05 Global player in battery recycling opens plant in Rotterdam
11:20 Port of Koper orders more electric Konecranes RTGs
11:09 SCZONE signs deal for $10 billion in investments to produce green fuels