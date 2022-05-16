2022 May 16 13:37

New river terminal opened in Sortavala (Karelia)

Image source: official VK page of Sortavala administration

The ceremony of opening a yacht-club with a new terminal building was held on 15 May 2022. According to the administration of Sortavala municipality, it is a complex blending into the general reconstruction of the city embankment.

The building is located on the place of the neglected pier and the furniture plant facilities.

The place had been a problem spot of the city and a source of environmental hazard for a long time. The situation has changed with the investments into the area reconstruction made by Igor Leitis, head of Adamant.

Apart from the terminal building, the waterfront now features a fence and a viewpoint, paved road with a sidewalk, as well as area lighting. The project implementation began a year and a half ago.

The berth is mainly intended for small-size passenger vessels and hydrofoils operating on the Sortavala-Valaam route. However, it is planned to welcome ships of all classes operating on the Ladoga Lake.

Apart from Igor Leitis who took part on the traditional ribbon-cutting, the ceremony featured Oksana Zhestkov, First Deputy Head of Sortavala municipality administration; Elena Ivanova, Deputy Head for Economy and Finances; heads of towns and representatives of organizations involved in reconstruction.

“That is a landmark event for Sortavala and Karelia as a whole. For a long time, Sortavala had no proper berth for ships sailing to Valaam. Now, there is such a berth. Any water route can be started here, not only to Valaam. All those involved in the project are appreciated,” Igor Leitis said at the ceremony.

The ceremony has marked the completion of the project’s first phase with more developments planned in the area.

Photos from the official VK page of Sortavala municipality administration

