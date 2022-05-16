2022 May 16 13:10

American Shipping Company buys “Normand Maximus” from Maximus Limited

The registered owner of “Normand Maximus”, Maximus Limited, has accepted an offer to sell “Normand Maximus” to AMSC with anticipated delivery in Q4 2022, after “Normand Maximus” has finished its current contract, according to Solstad Offshore's release.



A subsidiary of SOFF has entered into a term sheet for an amended bareboat charter agreement ensuring that “Normand Maximus” remain part of the Solstad fleet long term. The amended bareboat charter with the new owner of “Normand Maximus”, being a subsidiary of AMSC, has a duration of a 5 year from delivery of “Normand Maximus” to AMSC, with 5+5 years options. The bareboat charter also includes purchase options for the Solstad group after 5 and 10 years.

Since the time charterer terminated the time charter party for “Normand Maximus” in September 2020, Normand Maximus Limited has not been in position to pay the full charter hire. The vessel has been traded world-wide on short- to medium term contracts with multiple clients following the termination, and has during this period received waivers from Maximus Limited for parts of its lease obligations pending discussions on a longer term solution for the financing of “Normand Maximus”.

An agreement has been reached with the current owner of “Normand Maximus” which ensures that the group’s and SOFF’s residual exposure as guarantor under the current bareboat charter of Normand Maximus mature 31 March 2024.

Under the Agreement, Maximus Limited and Normand Maximus Limited have stated that in lieu of Maximus Limited revoking the current waivers and exercising its rights under the bareboat agreement, a residual claim has been determined.

The residual claim is in the amount of approximately USD 158 million, and is part of the obligations guaranteed by SOFF. Interest accrue and will be compounded. The residual claim under the current bareboat agreement falls due on 31 March 2024, corresponding to the maturity date of SOFF’s Senior Secured Facilities Agreements.



