  • 2022 May 16 11:20

    Port of Koper orders more electric Konecranes RTGs

    The operator of the Port of Koper in Slovenia, Luka Koper d.d. has ordered three electric Konecranes RTG cranes featuring an auto plug-in system, according to the company's release. The order was booked in Q1 2022 and the cranes will be delivered in February 2023. When the cranes are handed-over, Koper will operate a fleet of 30 Konecranes RTGs.

    Luka Koper has been operating Konecranes RTG and RMG cranes for almost 20 years. “Koper is a forward-looking container terminal operator with ambitious environmental goals, a quality that is strongly supported by our ecolifting approach,” said Adel Issa, Sales Manager EMEA, Konecranes, Port Solutions.

    The low-noise electric RTGs on order are similar to the ones already working at Koper. They will be equipped with cable reel systems and an auto plug-in feature. They will feed regenerative power back to the local grid and have energy-efficient LED lights. They will also have a selection of Smart Features: DGPS Auto-Steering, Auto-TOS Reporting, Auto-Positioning, Truck Lift Prevention and Stack Collision Prevention.

    Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2021 Group sales totaled EUR 3.2 billion. The Group has around 16,600 employees in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

