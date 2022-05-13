2022 May 13 18:06

Port of Singapore bunker sales in 4M’2022 fell by 12% YoY

LSFO 380 sales fell by 16%

In January-April 2022, bunker sales at the port of Singapore fell by 12%, year-on-year, to 15 million tonnes.



According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore figures, sales of LSFO 380 fell by 16.3% to 7.3 million tonnes, MFO 380 fell by 8.8% to 3.7 million tonnes, LSFO 100 rose by 5.3% to 2 million tonnes, LSMGO remained fell by 8.5% to 1.2 million tonnes, LSFO 180 fell 1.9 times to 399 thousand tonnes, MGO fell 3.3 times to 42 thousand tonnes.



Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2021, the port’s bunker sales totaled 49.83 million tonnes.