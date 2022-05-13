2022 May 13 12:49

SCZONE signs new MOU with Total and Enara for green ammonia production in Sokhna

The Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly witnessed, on Wednesday, the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding MOU between the General Authority for Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) The Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) , The Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company, The New and Renewable Energy Authority, and the consortium of the French “Total” company, the Egyptian “Enara Capital” company, according to SCZONE's release.



”Signing this MOU with the French “Total” and Egyptian “Enara Capital” consortium is targeting the establishment of a project in Sokhna to produce 300,000 tons of green ammonia annually in the first phase of the project up to reach one and a half million tons annually. The project will be fed with green hydrogen which will be produced from clean and renewable energy sources”.Eng. Yehia Zaki, chairman of SCZONE stated.

“The Suez Canal Economic Zone has several agreements with major international leading companies in the clean energy field as a step towards establishing industrial complexes for the production of green hydrogen, coinciding with Egypt’s hosting (COP27), which will be held Next November in Sharm El Sheikh.” Zaki added.