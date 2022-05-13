2022 May 13 10:30

MacGregor receives an order to supply RoRo equipment to an LNG-powered RoRo vessel

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has been selected to supply RoRo equipment for a LNG-powered RoRo vessel being built by Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft (FSG) for the Tasmanian-based Australian shipping company, SeaRoad, according to the company's release. The order was booked into Cargotec’s 2022 first quarter order intake.

The vessel is scheduled to be delivered in the last quarter of 2023. MacGregor’s scope of supply encompasses design, fabrication and installation of a large stern ramp and ramp cover, with capacity for heavy cargo with a unit weight of up to 100 tonnes. The ramp cover features MacGregor patented soft flaps that minimise both noise and wear. MacGregor was selected as a reliable supplier with a proven track record of meeting the builder’s quality standards and need for punctual deliveries. Leaving the installation to MacGregor will allow FSG to focus on its core activities and securing first-class delivery of the vessel to SeaRoad.