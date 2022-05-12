2022 May 12 15:34

Hapag-Lloyd's revenue rose almost twice to 8 billion EUR in Q12022

Hapag-Lloyd has concluded the first quarter of 2022 with an EBITDA of USD 5.3 billion (EUR 4.7 billion). The EBIT rose to USD 4.8 billion (EUR 4.3 billion), and the Group profit climbed to USD 4.7 billion (EUR 4.2 billion), according to the company's release.



Revenues rose in the first quarter of 2022 to USD 9.0 billion (EUR 8.0 billion). This can primarily be attributed to a much higher average freight rate of 2,774 USD/TEU (Q1 2021: 1,509 USD/TEU) and a stronger US dollar.

Overall, transport volumes were roughly on a par with the prior-year level, at 3.0 million TEU. The result was impacted by significantly increasing expenses for container handling and a roughly 60 per cent higher average bunker consumption price, which stood at USD 613 per tonne (Q1 2021: 384 USD per tonne) in the first quarter.

Based on the current business performance, the second quarter will exceed earlier expectations. In view of these circumstances, the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG raised its earnings forecast for the current financial year on 28 April. For the 2022 financial year, an EBITDA in the range of USD 14.5 to 16.5 billion (EUR 13.6 to 15.5 billion) and an EBIT in the range of USD 12.5 to 14.5 billion (EUR 11.7 to 13.6 billion) are now expected. However, this forecast remains subject to considerable uncertainty given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the situation in Ukraine.



