2022 May 12 13:23

Throughput of Lithuania’s Port of Klaipeda in 3M’22 fell by 13.7% YoY

Image source: Klaipeda Port’s authorities

Container throughput rose by 47.5%

In January-March 2022, throughput of Lithuania’s Port of Klaipeda fell by 13.7% to 9.74 million tonnes, according to the port’s authorities. Handling of dry bulk cargo dropped by 35.1% to 3.5 million tonnes, handling of general cargo rose by 13% to 4.28 million tonnes.



The port’s container throughput rose by 47.5% to 218 thousand TEUs.



Klaipeda State Seaport is an ice–free port on the Eastern coast of the Baltic Sea. In 2021, the port handled 45.6 million tonnes of cargo.

Related link:

Net profit of Lithuania’s Port of Klaipeda rose by 2.7% in 2021 >>>>