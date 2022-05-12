  • Home
    Throughput of Lithuania’s Port of Klaipeda in 3M’22 fell by 13.7% YoY

    Container throughput rose by 47.5%

    In January-March 2022, throughput of Lithuania’s Port of Klaipeda fell by 13.7% to 9.74 million tonnes, according to the port’s authorities.  Handling of dry bulk cargo dropped by 35.1% to 3.5 million tonnes, handling of general cargo rose by 13% to 4.28 million tonnes.

    The port’s container throughput rose by 47.5% to 218 thousand TEUs.

    Klaipeda State Seaport is an ice–free port on the Eastern coast of the Baltic Sea. In 2021, the port handled 45.6 million tonnes of cargo.

