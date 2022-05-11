2022 May 11 14:14

Net profit of Lithuania’s Port of Klaipeda rose by 2.7% in 2021

In 2021, net profit of Lithuania’s Port of Klaipeda rose by 2.7% to EUR 36.3 million, according to the port’s authorities. The port’s revenues remained flat, year-on-year, at EUR 66.1 million.



“Today, we are making every effort to attract new cargoes and we are working actively in the segment of wind energy, assembly and storage I the port,” says the statement.



Klaipeda State Seaport is an ice–free port on the Eastern coast of the Baltic Sea. In 2021, the port handled 45.6 million tonnes of cargo.