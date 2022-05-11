  • Home
  • News
  • CMA CGM becomes partner to the France’s first industrial demonstrator of hydrogen and e-methane’s production
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 May 11 13:48

    CMA CGM becomes partner to the France’s first industrial demonstrator of hydrogen and e-methane’s production

    The CMA CGM Group is joining the partners of the Jupiter 1000 industrial demonstrator project piloted by GRTgaz in Fos-sur-Mer, according to the company's release. This innovative installation aims to produce green hydrogen from renewable power and also e-methane, a synthetic gas using this hydrogen and CO2 captured from the industrial process. Through its participation in the project, CMA CGM aims to further accelerate the pace of its fleet’s transition to new very low-carbon fuel sources.

    With Jupiter 1000, GRTgaz intends to provide solutions to the challenge of decarbonizing gas networks and the intermittent nature of renewable energies. The idea is to convert a portion of renewable power, at times when it is abundant, into low-carbon energy (hydrogen and e-methane) so it can be stored on a large scale and for lengthy periods.

    Following a study phase, plus the award of administrative, then building permits, the first electrolyzer (producing hydrogen from water and renewable power) injected hydrogen into GRTgaz’s gas transmission network in February 2020. A second electrolyzer, employing a different technology from the previous one, successfully entered service at the beginning of November 2021.

    Beyond producing hydrogen, Jupiter 1000 also recycles CO2 by converting it into synthetic gas. The CO2 produced by the boiler at Asco Industrie, a steelmaking plant located nearby, is captured at the foot of the chimney stack by equipment developed by Leroux&Lotz. The CO2 is then piped to the Jupiter 1000 site. Rather than being discharged into the atmosphere, the CO2 is recycled with hydrogen in a methanation unit installed by Khimod. The syngas produced can be used instead of fossil fuel gas and employed freely across all transport and distribution networks. The hydrogen methanation facilities are due to be commissioned in June 2022.

    The Jupiter 1000 demonstrator project, which is perfectly integrated with the local ecosystem, benefits from the expertise of several partners. Compagnie Nationale du Rhône generates the renewable power, RTE handles the power transmission, McPhy supplies the electrolyzers, Leroux&Lotz captures and stores the CO2, Khimod handles the methanation process, CEA-Liten is piloting the trials, GRTgaz and Teréga supply the green gas to the conventional gas network and the Port of Marseille houses the project. CMA CGM will bring to the Jupiter 1000 project its expertise in shipping and logistics, as well as guidance and fresh insights from its perspective on customer needs.

    The CMA CGM Group is committed to the energy transition and has set itself the goal of Net zero carbon emissions by 2050. In pursuit of this goal, the Group is focusing on low-carbon fuels to power its ships. By providing access to the results of its green hydrogen production, methanation and CO2 capture, Jupiter 1000 will enable CMA CGM to accelerate development of the production sector for synthetic methane, a key fuel for the decarbonization of its operations.

    CMA CGM already has 28 “e-methane ready” dual-fuel, LNG-powered containerships and will have a total of 44 vessels of this type in service by the end of 2024. Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) reduces sulfur oxide emissions by 99%, fine particle emissions by 91% and nitrogen oxide emissions by 92%. That makes a significant contribution to improve air quality. Thanks to the dual-fuel gas-powered technology developed by CMA CGM, which currently runs on LNG, bioLNG and synthetic methane can already be used by its ships.

Другие новости по темам: CMA CGM  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 May 11

18:52 Maersk to return merchant and carrier haulage to Ukraine via Poland or Romania
18:26 CMA CGM applies Hazardous Surcharge from North Europe, UK, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic to Punta Arenas, Chile
18:17 Total losses of ships down 57% over past decade — Allianz
18:00 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 4M’2022 fell by 22% Y-o-Y
17:41 Eduard Sheremetsev appointed as Deputy Minister of Energy of Russia
17:16 DFDS acquires rail operator primeRail
16:50 Violating sanctions can result in severe enforcement action, yet compliance can be a considerable burden — Allianz
16:34 EU proposal on waste shipments can ‘level playing field’ for South Asian recycling yards, says Sea Sentinels
15:56 Amendments introduced into RF Water Code in the part of water management procedures
15:32 The economic damage from China’s Covid restrictions in Shanghai start to emerge - Bloomberg
15:13 Rotterdam can supply Europe with 4.6 megatonnes of hydrogen by 2030
14:32 Topsoe signs joint declaration to ramp up manufacturing of electrolyzers boosting renewable hydrogen production in the EU
14:14 Net profit of Lithuania’s Port of Klaipeda rose by 2.7% in 2021
13:48 CMA CGM becomes partner to the France’s first industrial demonstrator of hydrogen and e-methane’s production
13:29 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 4M’2022 rose by 8.2% YoY
13:02 APM Terminals Gijón implements a number of improvements
12:57 CMA CGM and PSA to expand collaboration with new digital solutions to reduce carbon footprint
12:25 Freeport of Ventspils throughput in 4M’2022 rose by 21%
12:03 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in January-April 2022 fell by 6.8% YoY
11:42 Eurazeo announces key milestones for its Eurazeo Sustainable Maritime Infrastructure fund
11:16 PSA & ONE announce successful use of reclaimed refrigerant gas from reefer containers
10:58 Oil marine bunker fuel demand set to peak by 2025 - Wood Mackenzie
10:54 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-April 2022 rose by 4.8% YoY
10:30 Port of Liepaja throughput in 4M’2022 rose by 20.3% Y-o-Y
09:49 Crude oil futures rise after recent fall
09:25 Samara based VOLGA-TRAVEL takes delivery of high-speed passenger ship Valdai-45R
08:51 MABUX: No firm trend on Global Bunker Market on May 11

2022 May 10

17:16 Concession extension and investment ready APM Terminals Gijón for the future
16:58 MABUX: Global bunker indices set to dip on May 10
16:13 Maersk partners with Decathlon to enhance 'last-mile' service in Singapore
15:28 MOL to build 4 additional LNG-fueled car carriers
14:38 USCG Cutter Cuttyhunk decommissioned after 34 years of service
13:31 MABUX: Bunker prices demonstrate irregular changes on May 09
12:03 Bechtel to deliver port masterplan to support Ireland’s emerging offshore wind industry
11:46 Maersk's logistics company announces plans for new Toronto distribution center
10:53 ClassNK releases PrimeShip-HULL 2022 for new structural rules

2022 May 9

15:17 Stolt Tankers to purchase three 33,600 DWT chemical tankers
14:39 Fincantieri BoD approves 1Q 2022 results
14:06 USA expanded the list of Russia-related sanctions to include vessels and shipping companies
13:14 Belgian coating manufacturer Acotec launches revolutionary one-coat PFP with Humidur® Char
12:34 EU proposal on waste shipments can ‘level playing field’ for South Asian recycling yards, says Sea Sentinels
11:18 About half of cohort to gain global exposure through overseas stints with easing of travel restrictions

2022 May 8

15:02 TMC, Allseas completed deep-water trials of the polymetallic nodule collector vehicle in the Atlantic Ocean.
13:49 Port of Southampton welcomes Enchanted Princess’ maiden call
12:23 Vigor completed largest ship repair project in its history, USS McCampbell
11:32 GTT secures an order from Hudong Zhonghua for the tank design of 4 new LNG carriers
10:54 Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines unveils new programme of cruising for 2023/24

2022 May 7

14:52 SAAM reaches agreement to acquire tugs from Starnav in Brazil
13:41 NYK concludes fourth long-term charter agreement for LNG carrier with EDF LNG Shipping
12:48 Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas arrives for European debut
12:11 New monitoring requirements give FMC more insight into Alliance carrier operations
11:03 UECC launches new North Sea service

2022 May 6

18:04 EU retail trade stagnates — BIMCO Market Report
17:47 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:25 Tier III NOx-abatement engine orders pass 2,000 mark
16:51 CNOOC to built 12 LNG carriers at Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding
16:25 Equinor extends contracts for drilling and specialist services worth NOK 20 billion
16:05 Ports of Hamburg and Klaipėda sign MoU
15:15 Shell CEO: no way to trace Russian crude refined overseas - Reuters
15:13 Transfer of Krafla operatorship from Equinor to Aker BP