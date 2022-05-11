2022 May 11 12:03

Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in January-April 2022 fell by 6.8% YoY

The port’s container throughput fell by 5.7%

In January-April 2022, freight traffic at Finland based Port of HaminaKotka fell by 6.8%, year-on-year, to 4.72 million tonnes, the port authority statistics showed.

In the reporting period export cargo volume was down 7.9% to 3.55 million tonnes including 683,871 tonnes of paper (-26%), 424,372 tonnes of wood pulp (-29.5%), 738,039 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+36.6%), and 762,187 tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-17.7%).

Handling of imports fell by 3.1% to 1.17 million tonnes including 372,664 tonnes of ran wood (-12.7%), 269,682 tonnes of general cargo (+1.9%), 268,424 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-7.6%) and 136,849 tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+22.2%).

The port’s transit traffic fell by 2.9% to 1.38 million tonnes, coastal traffic rose over 8 times to 176,223 tonnes.

Container throughput fell by 21.5% to 85,979 TEUs.

Vessel traffic was down 3.9% to 760 units.

The Port of Kotka is located some 50 km from the Russian border, 280 km from St. Petersburg and 1,000 km from Moscow. Port of Kotka comprises ports of Mussalo, Hietanen, Kantasatama, berth Puolanlaituri (Polish berth), berth Halla, and also port premises Sunila. Port of Hamina is the eastern port of Finland located 35 km from the Russian border. In 2021, the port handled 14.57 million tonnes of cargo.