2022 May 11 11:16

PSA & ONE announce successful use of reclaimed refrigerant gas from reefer containers

PSA Corporation Ltd (PSA) and Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd (ONE) have deepened their collaboration on sustainability initiatives by working together to recover and recycle refrigerant gas from refrigerated containers (reefers), according to the company's release.

PSA is the first in Southeast Asia to commence trials on the use of reclaimed refrigerant gas for reefers, with ONE being the first shipping line to successfully complete the trials using their reefers with PSA. Recycling refrigerant gas effectively saves about 4,000kg of carbon emissions per reefer, which is equivalent to the emissions from driving a normal internal combustion engine car for close to a year. Refrigerant gas, or Hydrofluorocarbons, are potent greenhouse gases which contribute to global warming.

PSA initiated the use of reclaimed refrigerant gas released from the cooling systems of reefers. The refrigerant gas is recovered, cleaned, processed and certified before it is re-used and pumped back into the reefers. Last month, ONE validated the quality of the reclaimed refrigerant gas and will be PSA’s first customer to use it for their reefer repairs in PSA moving forward.

PSA Singapore operates the world’s largest container transhipment hub in Singapore, handling 37.2 million TEUs of containers in 2021. With connections to 600 ports globally, shippers have access to daily sailings to every major port in the world, operating 24/7 all year round. Beyond port operations, PSA also offers cargo solutions to customers operating in advanced manufacturing, cold chain, e-commerce, and energy & chemicals. This value adding service is enabled by CALISTATM, a digital platform that facilitates trade and helps shippers to better manage their physical movement of goods, trade financing and compliance.

Ocean Network Express (ONE) was launched on April 1, 2018 with its headquarters based in Singapore. As of this press release, ONE is the sixth largest container shipping company in the world, operating more than 220 ships at a total capacity of around 1.6 Million TEUs. ONE has its global business spanning across more than 120 countries. In FY2020, ONE completed nearly 12 Million TEUs in lifting. Meanwhile, ONE has been actively furthering its endeavours in environmental sustainability and digitalization in its business to fulfil ONE’s social responsibilities and deliver maximum satisfaction to its customers. Magenta is its signature corporate colour, used on its ships and containers deployed all over the world.