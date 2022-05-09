2022 May 9 14:06

USA expanded the list of Russia-related sanctions to include vessels and shipping companies

The Department of the Treasury's OFAC updates information about 70 ships



The Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has issued Russia-related licenses that include individuals, shipping companies and exact vessels.



Among them 70 Russia-related vessels and the following maritime sector-related entities, shipping companies: MARINE TRANS SHIPPING LLC, TRANSMORFLOT LLC, JOINT STOCK COMPANY NORTHERN SHIPPING COMPANY, SC SOUTH LLC, NORD PROJECT LLC TRANSPORT COMPANY, M LEASING LLC and OBORONLOGISTIKA, OOO.