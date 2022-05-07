2022 May 7 12:48

Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas arrives for European debut

The world’s newest wonder, Royal Caribbean International’s Wonder of the Seas, arrived in Barcelona, Spain, to kick off a summer full of memorable holidays in Europe. The fifth in the cruise line’s revolutionary Oasis Class line-up sets course for the Mediterranean on 7-night cruises from Barcelona and Rome beginning Sunday, 8th May. With a combination of brand-new thrills and signature favourites on board, Wonder is the getaway where holidaymakers of all ages can make memories as they sail to explore sought-after destinations such as Florence, Naples and Capri, Italy; Provence, France; and Malaga, Spain.



The adventures in store aboard Wonder span eight distinct neighbourhoods – a Royal Caribbean first – that are filled with exhilarating experiences, entertainment, restaurants, bars and lounges to enjoy day and night.



