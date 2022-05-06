2022 May 6 12:44

Sovcomflot to sell part of its aging tankers under fleet renovation programme

According to the company, media exaggerated figures when saying SCF would sell up to a third of its fleet

PAO Sovcomflot confirms information on the company’s plans to sell part of its fleet. However, the company refers to earlier media reports as inaccurate. According to Lloyd’s List publication as of May 3, “Sovcomflot is looking to sell up to one third of its fleet”.



“Media speculations on the fleet sale contain exaggerated figures. Aging ships and ships operation of which is unreasonable due to sanctions imposed on the commercial fleet of Russia are offered in the market, - press center of Sovcomflot has commented today. – It should be emphasized that aging ships are offered for sale which is a permanent practice under the fleet renovation programme.”



Sovcomflot does not reveal the number of ships to be sold while saying it is less than a third of the company’s fleet: “Information on the company’s plan to sell one third of its fleet is really exaggerated, it is not correct”.



PAO Sovcomflot (SCF Group) is one of the world's leading marine energy transportation companies, specialising in the transportation of liquefied gas, crude oil, and petroleum products, as well as the servicing of offshore upstream energy production. The Group’s fleet comprises 133 vessels with a total deadweight of 11.62 million tonnes. About 80 vessels are of ice class.