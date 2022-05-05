2022 May 5 18:07

Hull assembly of AtoB@C Shipping's first electric hybrid vessel begins

The hull assembly of AtoB@C Shipping's first electric hybrid coaster began today at Chowgule Shipyard with the traditional keel laying ceremony, according to ESL Shipping's release. Production of the vessel began in the mid-March with a steel cutting, and construction now continues with hull assembly. Delivery of the vessel is expected in the third quarter of 2023.



AtoB@C Shipping announced the order of six new, highly energy-efficient 5,350 dwt general cargo vessels in September 2021. These new 1A ice class vessels are market leaders in terms of cargo capacity, technology and innovation. AtoB@C Shipping has been closely involved in the design of the vessels and has tailored the vessels to customer needs. The total investment value of the six ships is approximately 70 million euros. AtoB@C Shipping has the option to expand the order with several ships.

Main particulars

DWT: 5,350

Length 90 meters

Breadth: 16 meters

Draft: 6 meters

Ice class: 1A



ESL Shipping is the leading carrier of dry bulk cargoes in the Baltic Sea region.