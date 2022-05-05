2022 May 5 10:38

Vodohod offers 215 cruises from Saint-Petersburg this navigation season

The company’s first cruise to Valaam begins on May 6

Vodohod opens its new cruise season. A total of 215 cruises from Saint-Petersburg will be offered by the company in the navigation season of 2022. They will last from 3 to 18 days, according to the company’s press release.

The company’s first cruise to Valaam begins on May 6. In May, Vodohod will organize 86 cruises.

Vodohod is a full-service russian river cruise tour operator and the largest cruise operator in Russia. For 18 years, the company has been organizing cruises from Moscow, Saint-Petersburg, Samara, Nizhny Novgorod and Kazan visiting the most interesting cities and locations of Russia. The company’s fleet numbers 26 cruise ships.

