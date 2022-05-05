2022 May 5 09:30

MABUX: Bunker prices may rise on May 05

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) demonstrated irregular changes on May 04:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 744.06 (-0.45)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 950.12 (+4.79)

MGO - USD/MT – 1298.43 (-8.88)



As of May 04, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued in all selected ports: Rotterdam - by plus $47 (plus $34 the day before), in Singapore - by plus $156 (plus $137 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $137 (plus $122 the day before), in Houston by plus $118 (plus $97 the day before). MABUX MBP/DBP Index (MDI) for 380 HSFO fuel increased for all ports. The most significant changes were registered in Singapore and Houston - the overcharge level increased by 19 and 21 respectively points on May 04.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged on May.04 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam - plus $90 (plus $80 the day before), in Singapore by plus $72 (plus $55 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $92 (plus $65 the day before), in Houston - plus $52 (plus $43 the day before). MABUX MBP/DBP Index (MDI) for VLSFO also rose. The most significant changes were registered in Fujairah where the overcharge level increased by 27 points on May 04.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged in three out of four selected ports on May.04: in Rotterdam – by plus $105 (plus $80 the day before), in Fujairah – by plus $84 (plus $21 the day before), in Houston - by plus $109 (minus $100 the day before). This fuel grade remained undervalued in Singapore by minus $15 (minus $61 the day before). There was no single trend for MDI index. The most significant changes were registered in Fujairah where the overcharge level increased by 63 points.



We expect global bunker prices may increase today. The price for 380HSFO may rise by 20-30 USD/MT, and VLSFO may increase by 25-35 USD/MT, the price for MGO may add 10-20 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com