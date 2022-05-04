2022 May 4 17:39

Phasing out of imported components and materials needed to ensure creation of Russia’s first hydrogen-powered ship

Krylov State Research Center is designing the ship and its power plant

Phasing out of imported components and materials is needed to ensure creation of Russia’s first hydrogen-powered ship, Oleg Savchenko, General Director of Krylov State Research Center which is designing the ship and its power plant, told IAA PortNews.



“We have no stable canals for supply of hi-tech components and materials. We used to work with Chinese partners but, unfortunately, we are not satisfied with their product quality today. Therefore, apart from power plant engineering and designing of the ship itself at Krylov Center’s Baltsudoproekt, logistics is to be addressed and domestic material science is to be revived. We cooperate with the longest-standing companies in this segment, first of all with Central Research Institute of Structural Materials “Prometey”,” said the head of Krylov State Research Center.



KSRC is also working on production of ultra-clean hydrogen of hydrocarbon fuel. A model unit has been manufactured. One more issue in the focus of KSRC is transportation of hydrogen. Krylov Center is searching for technology partners.



Besides, Russia’s largest field test area is being developed near Lomonosov for that purposed.



Krylov State Research Center earlier forecasted Russia’s first hydrogen-powered ship to be developed by 2024.