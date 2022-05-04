2022 May 4 14:48

Gondan Shipbuilders: Edda Breeze sets out for sea trials

The CSOV was designed by Salt Ship Design and built for Edda Wind AS for the installation of zero emission hydrogen technology



Gondan Shipbuilders that built the vessel said that this weekend, Edda Breeze, the first of the five Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs) that the shipyard has in its portfolio, left the Eo estuary to set course for the Port of Gijón, where it will remain for the next few weeks to complete its sea trials program.



The vessel built for the Norwegian shipowner Edda Wind AS has a length of 88,3 m and a beam of 19,7 m. It has been designed by Salt Ship Design, and it is prepared for the installation of zero emission hydrogen technology. The preparations for future zero emission propulsion systems are made possible by Enova SF funding, a Norwegian government enterprise responsible for promotion of environmentally friendly production and consumption of energy.



With an accommodation for 120 people, 93 technicians and 27 crew members, the vessel will support the Charterer Ocean Breeze during their operation at the Bard Offshore 1 wind farm in Germany. For this, it will have the most modern and automated equipment including a 3D Motion Compensated Crane and a motion compensated gangway with a maximum range of 28 meters for personnel transfer and an integrated elevator with capacity up to 26 persons.



The global situation generated as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic has represented a challenge for the shipbuilder, which has managed to face it with great effort and thanks to careful coordination and implementation of all necessary measures, in accordance with Government regulations, successfully achieving the fulfillment of its commitments, despite the challenges.