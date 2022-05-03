2022 May 3 16:01

Carnival Cruise Line celebrates the restart of its entire fleet of ships

With the departure of Carnival Splendor from the Port of Seattle today, Carnival Cruise Line celebrates the restart of its entire fleet of ships and Carnival becomes the first major cruise line in the U.S. to achieve that milestone.



Carnival Splendor is the 23rd and final Carnival ship to welcome guests back on board after Carnival’s resumption of cruising from the U.S. last July. Guests are set to depart from Seattle, Wash. today on an eight-day Alaska cruise, completing an impressive and successful restart of guest operations and setting the pace for the rest of the U.S. cruise industry. Carnival Splendor’s summer itineraries to Alaska are part of a three-ship deployment, along with Carnival Spirit from Seattle and Carnival Miracle from San Francisco – the largest-ever cruise program Carnival has sailed to Alaska.



To commemorate the line’s return to service from Seattle with Carnival Splendor, Carnival Cruise Line hosted its “Back to Fun” event at the Port of Seattle to officially welcome the first guests on board. Duffy checked off Carnival Splendor on a tally board listing the 23 Carnival ships, signifying the completion of the Carnival fleet’s restart. Today’s departure is one of 49 cruises to Alaska. Destinations include Ketchikan; Sitka; Skagway; Icy Strait Point; Victoria, BC; and scenic cruising through Tracy Arm Fjord (stops vary depending on cruise date).



Beginning with Carnival Vista restarting service on July 3, 2021, in Galveston, Carnival has completed its full fleet return in just 10 months. Carnival is operating from 12 U.S. homeports including Miami, Galveston, Port Canaveral, Long Beach, Baltimore, New Orleans, Tampa, Charleston, Jacksonville, Mobile, Seattle and San Francisco, providing guests with a wide range of cruising options. Additional seasonal service from Norfolk, Va., and New York City will start in May and June respectively.