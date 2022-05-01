2022 May 1 11:37

Ninian Northern jacket on the move

Lerwick Port Authority reports that transfer of the Ninian Northern platform steel jacket from the delivery vessel, Allseas’ Pioneering Spirit onto Lerwick Port Authority’s Dales Voe Base is proceeding as planned.



The jacket has been transferred in the deep-water voe from Pioneering Spirit onto the Iron Lady barge which has now been maneuvered quayside. Preparations are underway to load-in the jacket overnight (Friday 29/Saturday 30 April) to the heavy-duty pad. It will be decommissioned by Veolia/Peterson over approximately eight months.



The 8,500 tonnes, 83-metre-high structure arrived for decommissioning at the Shetland port a week ago. This follows the earlier delivery of the Ninian Northern topside for decommissioning by Pioneering Spirit in 2020.



Pioneering Spirit, the world’s biggest offshore construction vessel, will remain in Dales Voe until next week, to undertake preparatory works onboard for her next project.