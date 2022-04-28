2022 April 28 17:47

Four new icebreakers needed to ensure year-round IWW navigation on Caspian-Azov route

The demand for technical fleet assessed by Admiral Makarov SUMIS



Upon the order of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping has completed assessment of the infrastructure project on ensuring year-round navigation on the Caspian-Azov route scheduled for implementation by 2030.

According to the experts, construction of at least four new icebreakers is needed to ensure simultaneous assistance of ships operating in both directions along the waterway.

They will ether support ice-free canal during mild winters or escort convoys of ships every second day.

The ships intended for providing icebreaker assistance are to be fitted with special equipment for monitoring of the navigable pass and lifting equipment for servicing of aids to navigation. Besides, they are to operate as multifunctional rescue tugs.

