2022 April 28 15:45

New owner of Pella Sietas Werft to convert shipyard for construction of sport boats

German investor applies for buying all the shipyard’s property offered for sale

Germany's oldest shipyard Pella Sietas Werft declared bankrupt will be bought by a German investor from the district of Harburg, according to Norddeutscher Rundfunk (NDR).



Steffen Lücking (owner of Steffen Lücking Garten-und Landschaftsbau according to open sources) is going to buy all the property of Pella Sietas offered for sale. No details of the transaction have been revealed.



Steffen Lucking Garten-und Landschaftsbau has so far acting as a contractor. According to NDR, Pella Sietas Werft can be converted to build sport boats and small-size vessels. Besides, the new owner is looking into building small wind turbines in Neuenfelde.



Pella Sietas Werft filed a bankruptcy petition in 2021. At that time the shipyard numbered 300 workers most of which have resigned by today.



German company Pella Sietas Werft was controlled by Russian shipyard Pella headed by Herbert Tsaturov. The company was building a dredger which was transferred for completion to the Blohm+Voss shipyard after the company faced financial problems, as well as an icebreaker for FSUE Rosmorport.



In 2019, Rosmorport signed a contract with Leningrad Pella Shipyard worth RUB 7.54 billion for an icebreaking class vessel. The icebreaking vessel was ordered for the Far East branch with the delivery scheduled for 2024. Pella Sietas Werft at the end of October 2020 held a keel-laying ceremony for the icebreaker. PortNews sources familiar with the matter expressed doubts about the timely completion of this project by the German shipyard. They suppose the construction can be completed by Vyborg Shipyard (a company of USC) which was awarded with a similar contract in 2021. The shipyard is building an icebreaker for the ports of the North-West (Baltic) Basin. However, amid the current political and economic situation, it will be a challenge to deliver the hull from the German construction site, according to the Agency’s source.



