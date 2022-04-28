2022 April 28 14:24

RUSCON organized bulk cargo dispatch from Novorossiysk to Turkey

In the third decade of April 2022, multimodal logistics operator RUSCON, part of the Delo Group, successfully organized and carried out a bulk (non-containerized) sea transshipment of carbon black cargo from Novorossiysk to Turkey. This dispatch was organized as part of a diversification of transport and logistics activities, according to Delo Group.

Altogether about 1.3 thousand big bags with a total weight of 1200 tons were loaded on the vessel. After delivery to Turkey the cargo was placed in a warehouse under the safe storage of RUSCON.

Commenting on the dispatch, Nikita Kravchenko, Commercial Director of RUSCON St. Petersburg office, said: “The peculiarity of this transshipment is that previously such cargoes were primarily transported in containers. Suspension of line traffic by a part of container carriers evokes the need to organize new services that would satisfy the requirements of our customers. We are convinced that diversification of routes and forms of logistics activities will be in high demand among the customers”.



Ruscon is a part of Delo Group, 3PL operator for containerized cargo delivery in Russia and the CIS based on Delo Group’s asstes. Ruscon expands its ability to provide end-to-end cargo delivery services by a range of its own transportation assets: marine terminals, fleet of trucks, flatcars, inland terminals, customs and logistics storage facilities as well as developed network of branch offices.



Delo Group is the largest transport and logistics holding in Russia, managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms.

The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator Ruscon and the intermodal container operator TransContainer that owns and operates the largest fleet of containers and flatcars over the entire 1520 standard railway network.